Valorant: Team Secret books last minute ride to VCT Pacific playoffs

Courtesy: VCT Pacific

MANILA - Team Secret entered the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific League playoffs by a hairline after an emphatic sweep of India’s Global Esports in their match held in Seoul, Korea.



Jessie Cristy “Jessievash” Cuyco, Jayvee “Dubstep” Paguirigan, Jim “Borkum” Timbreza, Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera, and Adrian “Invy” Reyes, will be facing DRX, rivals Paper Rex, T1, Zeta Division and one other undetermined team in the playoffs to be held in Sangam Coliseum.

Bucking a 2-5 slump in Haven, Team Secret erupted with a 4-1 run to end the first half tied 6-6, behind Jremy’s clutch plays.

With the scoreline at 9-8 at Lotus, the Pinoys pulled away at the defenders’ side to take the series and secure their playoffs spot.

Three spots to the Valorant Masters in Tokyo, Japan and Valorant Champions in Los Angeles, California are at stake in the competition.