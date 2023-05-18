Efren 'Bata' Reyes and Manny Pacquiao during their billiards exhibition match. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Billiards maestro Efren “Bata” Reyes and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao went up against each other in an exhibition match of 10 ball in a private event in Makati City Thursday night.

Dubbed "The Legends: Manny Pacquiao and Efren Reyes Exhibition Game," the event showcased the extraordinary skills and sportsmanship of the eight-division world champion boxer and the world-renowned billiards champion.

Reyes had a commanding 5-2 lead after rack 7, but Pacquiao rallied to make it 5-4 after the 9th rack.

But after the 10th rack, Reyes put the game away by winning four straight racks for the final score of 9-4.

Reyes expressed his enthusiasm for the exhibition game, saying it was an honor to duke it out with the former senator. Reyes added that he’s hoping that the exhibition match will reignite the Filipinos' love for billiards.

Pacquiao was equally thrilled. "I'm grateful to be part of this exhibition game with Reyes, one of the greatest billiards players of all time. This is a unique opportunity to showcase the diversity and depth of Filipino talents," he said.

When asked if Reyes would fight in Pacquiao’s turf, he admitted that it would be a no-contest match.

“Palagay ko pag naglaro kami boksing, tulog kaagad ako!” Reyes quipped.

