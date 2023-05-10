SEAG: 'Bata' Reyes bows out of contention in 3-cushion carom

Philippines' Efren Reyes competes against Vietnam's Tran Quyet Chien in men's billiards 3-cushion event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi on May 19, 2022. Nhac Nuyen, AFP/File.



Billiards legend Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes made an early exit in the men’s three-cushion carom in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after losing to Cambodia’s Woo Donghoon from Korea, 40-15, at the AEON Mall on Tuesday.

Reyes, who for the first time in six years would not be getting a podium finish, shared that his Cambodian counterpart was just simply too good in three-cushion carom.

“Akala ko nga mananalo na ‘ko nung naglalaban na kami. Eh kalagitnaan eh biglang nagkabaliktad, siya pala ang mas magaling,” the Filipino legend said.

“Itong Cambodia, galing pa ng Korea. Eh mga three-cushion player ang Korea.”

Reyes also suffered an early loss in the 2017 edition of the SEA Games, when the now 68-year-old suffered losses in the singles and doubles competition of English Billiards. Since then, he has won back-to-back one-cushion carom bronze medals in 2019 and 2021.

Even with the early elimination, Reyes said that he will continue to play but would likely focus on pool.

“Maglalaro pa ako, yung may butas, pero yung dito hirap na hirap kami rito. Kasi satin, dadalawa lang ang player ng carambola. Kami lang dalawa natitira, kaya mahihirapan kami,’ ‘Bata’ said, referring to Francisco Dela Cruz who is still in medal contention after defeating Thailand’s Thongchai Punyawee, 35-27, to advance to the quarterfinals.

He also explained that there are only a few carom players due to the lack of interest by the Filipino youth.

“Walang ibang player eh. Yung mga player kasi sa’tin, walang hilig sa carambola. Pang aficionado yung carambola satin eh, pang matanda, kaya walang naglalarong mga bata. Kahit nag-invite kami, pinipili namin kung sino yung gustong mag-training ng carambola, ayaw. Gusto nila yung pool. Kasi sa’tin naman kahit pumunta sila sa ibang lugar wala namang carambola kung hindi pupunta dun sa training center natin.”

And when asked about his retirement, ‘The Magician’ said that it is looming.

“Malapit na.”

But Reyes later clarified that he will still compete but in fewer tournaments and competitions.

“Ibig sabihin, pwede akong mag-retire na. Tuloy pa ‘ring maglalaro dahil puro invites ‘rin ako sa mga bilyar. Kaya lang, yung mga tournament pili na lang.”

Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes discusses his loss in the Southeast Asian Games. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.