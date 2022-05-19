Philippines' Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons drop a match against Thailand in SEA Games beach volleyball in Subic, Zambales on December 3, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

The Philippines men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams suffered similar heartbreaking losses to Thailand on Thursday, relegating them to the battle for bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

The women’s side lost its chance of making it to the gold medal match following a 2-0 defeat to the defending champions at the Tuan Chau Beach, Quang Ninh.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons dropped a 20-22, 15-21 decision to Taravadee Naraphornrapat and Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee in the first game.

Jovelyn Gonzaga and Dij Rodriguez, meanwhile, were handed their first loss in the Games after bowing to Varapatsorn Radarong and Tanarattha Udomchavee, 18-21, 15-21.

The Thais went perfect in five matches, while the Filipinas ended their round-robin stint with a 3-2 won-lost record in third place.

Meanwhile, the men's team also took a sorry 2-1 semifinals loss to Thailand to similarly fall short of its gold quest.

Jude Garcia and Jaron Requinton failed to sustain the magic that gave them the top spot in Pool A after losing to Surin Jongklang and Banlue Nakprakhong, 18-21, 18-21.

Surin and Banlue took the upper hand with a 22-20, 21-14 conquest of Garcia and Krung Arbasto in the first match.

But Ranran Abdilla and Requinton dragged the Thais to a decider after a 21-19, 21-13 win over Pithak Tipjan and Poravid Taovalo in the succeeding game.

The Philippines hopes to duplicate its bronze medal finish in 2019 with a rematch against Vietnam at 11:30 a.m. (Manila time) on Friday. The Filipinas beat the Vietnamese, 2-0, last Wednesday.

The men’s team will also play Vietnam, which they defeated 2-1 on Wednesday, at 10:45 a.m. (Manila time) on Friday, as well.