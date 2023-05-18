FEU dethrones Ateneo to take back men's football crown

MANILA -- Far Eastern University (FEU) secured its 10th championship by overwhelming Ateneo de Manila University, 4-1, in the UAAP Season 85 men's football final on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Karl Absalon opened the scoring with a fine finish 12 minutes into the match, giving FEU an early lead. Gerald Estores doubled their advantage in the 30th minute with a goal from close range.

In the 86th minute, Gio Pabualan extended FEU's lead, and Geri Martini Rey sealed the victory with a goal in the 90+4th minute, ending the Tamaraws' eight-year title drought.

"It feels great, especially since we've missed football for the last few years," said Vince Santos, who celebrated his first title as head coach of the Morayta school. "It's such a rewarding feeling to rebuild the program almost from scratch and achieve victories this year for both the juniors and the men's team."

FEU's win was even more satisfying as they suffered 1-0 defeats against Ateneo on March 16 and April 13.

Galen Fernandez gave the Blue Eagles hope in the 66th minute with a stunning volley, but that was the best Ateneo could do to stage a comeback.

The Tamaraws also claimed several individual awards. Pabualan was named Best Midfielder and Best Striker, finishing as the league's top scorer with eight goals this season. Absalon, who scored five goals, was named Rookie of the Year. Defender and captain Viejay Frigillano was named Most Valuable Player for Season 85.

On the other hand, Ateneo's Artuz Cezar and Ildefonso Escobin were honored with the Best Goalkeeper and Best Defender awards, respectively, for their contribution to helping the Blue Eagles keep seven clean sheets this season.

University of the East earned the Fair Play Award for having no direct red cards and the fewest suspensions in the league.

FEU will aim to complete another treble on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Rizal Memorial. The Lady Tamaraws will face four-peat-seeking De La Salle University, hoping to secure their first championship since 2015.

The Morayta school last achieved a clean sweep of all three UAAP football divisions in Season 77.