MANILA - GrindSky Eris will take home the first gold medal for national esports team Sibol in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after dismantling Singapore, 3-0 in the grand finals Wednesday evening.

Charize “Yugen” Doble, Gianna “Jeeya” Llanes, Christine “Ray Ray” Natividad, Rose Ann “Hell Girl” Robles, and Angel Danica “Angelailaila” Lozada are Sibol's first women medalists in the SEA Games, since the biennial meet included esports in 2019.

Singapore will take home the silver medal as a result, while Thailand will take home bronze, after defeating hosts Thailand in the bronze medal match.

This is the first overall medal for Sibol in this year's edition of the biennial meet, after the FreeFire, men's Wild Rift, PUBG (individual) and FIFA Online 4 squads failed their medal bids last week.

Before entering the Grand Finals, the Philippines dismantled Thailand, 3-1, in the semifinals, weathering through the Thai's early game scares to emerge finalists.

They also swept the group stages with four unanswered wins against all the competing teams.

The all-women's Wild Rift team is considered a powerhouse in the sub-region, having been crowned defending champions of the Southeast Asia Esports Championship 2021 Wild Rift Women’s Tournament held last January.

This is also the first time the SEA Games included the title in the biennial tilt, since the pilot tournament was held in the Philippines in 2019.