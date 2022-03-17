GrindSky Eris pose for photos with shoutcaster Manjean Faldas ahead of the Sibol 2022 SEA Games press conference in Mandaluyong City. Handout photo.

MANILA -- League of Legends: Wild Rift squad GrindSky Eris is the lone female squad in Sibol's 54-strong athlete pool for the Southeast Asian Games esports tournament in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Charize “Yugen” Doble, Gianna “Jeeya” Llanes, Christine “Ray Ray” Natividad, Rose Ann “Hell Girl” Robles, and April Mae “Aeae” Sotto are the five female esports athletes representing the Philippines in the SEA Games.

For Jeeya, being part of Sibol gives them sense of pride.

"We want to show that as a woman we can do it and be at the same stage as men, and that we can and will be named victors," Llanes told reporters at the sidelines of Sibol's campaign kick-off in Mandaluyong City.

GrindSky Eris went undefeated in the qualifiers for Sibol's national team selection, and dominated key tournaments in the SEA Wild Rift scene, notably clinching the Southeast Asia Esports Championship 2021 Wild Rift Women’s Tournament title after sweeping Thai squad War Elephant.

They also defeated Singapore's OK before entering the grand finals.

Despite this, GrindSky Eris still consider both Singapore and Thailand teams as the biggest threats.

"Bihira po kasi 'yong all female na tournament na isang bansa lang. Kadalasan Southeast Asia lang, [so] nagkakaalaman na nga kami ng laro," Ray Ray said.

GrindSky Eris is one of 9 esports squads selected for Sibol's esports team to the Southeast Asian Games esports tournament, which will be held from May 12 to 23 this year after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.