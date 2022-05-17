Adelaide center Kai Sotto dunks against the Sydney Kings. Photo courtesy of the NBL

Kai Sotto continued polishing his skills and his overall game even as he wait for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Despite missing the Draft Combine the 7-foot-2, who is practicing in Atlanta, is reportedly set for several workouts with several NBA teams.

"I'm just working on my strengths and weaknesses. Trying to improve my all around game try to be ready for the NBA draft in the team work outs," he said in an interview with the Lakersnation.com.

Among the things he is working on is mastering the perimeter shot which can come in handy should he opt to become one of those "stretch 5's."

"(The perimeter shooting) is one of the things I try my best to improve on and it's going to be a weapon for me when I master it. I just need a lot of reps to have confidence in myself," said Sotto.

The 19-year-old played one season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League, having a promising campaign despite playing only 23 games.

"I got a slow start in the start of the season but it think as time gone by I played better. The whole process has been amazing," he said.

"I really liked how I played in the NBL, my experience there. I think it will help me a lot to grow as a person and as a player as well. Just playing for Adelaide has been a nice journey and nice experience and really fun."

He added he wants to keep improving to land a place in one of the NBA team.

"I'll just trust the process and just continue focusing on improving every single day I believe I'll be on the right spot when the time comes," said Sotto.

When asked about the NBA player he'd like to pattern himself after, he mentioned the names of some of the legendary NBA bigmen.

"(My dad) told me to watch Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon," he said. "Watch clips of Tim Duncan how he is as a teammate and as a player under his coach. He's like the role model for me."