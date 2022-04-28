36ers back Sotto as he pursues NBA dream

Adelaide center Kai Sotto dunks against the Sydney Kings. Photo courtesy of the NBL.

The Adelaide 36ers expressed their support for Filipino center Kai Sotto, who on Thursday announced that he has officially declared for the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.

Sotto spent one season with the 36ers, playing in 23 regular season games in the National Basketball League where he averaged 7.32 points, 4.36 rebounds, and 0.68 block in 15.2 minutes per game.

"We're backing you all the way, Kai," the 36ers said in a social media post.

Kai Sotto today announced that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.



We’re backing you all the way Kai! 💪#WeAreSixers pic.twitter.com/BgXTQZ6S2N — Adelaide 36ers (@Adelaide36ers) April 28, 2022

Sotto had one more year left in his contract with Adelaide but opted to declare for the NBA Rookie Draft after a strong end to his season. The Filipino teenager scored in double-digits in his last two games, including a 12-point effort in a 93-60 win over the New Zealand Breakers.

If selected, Sotto will become the second straight Adelaide player to be taken in the draft after current Oklahoma City point guard Josh Giddey.

Aside from Sotto, other NBL players who have entered the draft include Hugo Bensson and Ousmane Dieng of the New Zealand Breakers, Tom Digbeu of the Brisbane Bullets, and Luke Travers of the Perth Wildcats having declared for the draft.

