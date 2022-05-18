Japan B.League: Dwight Ramos joins Levanga Hokkaido

After a season with Toyama, Dwight Ramos has now joined Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino-American guard Dwight Ramos will join Levanga Hokkaido for the 2022-23 season of the B.League, the club has announced.

Ramos, 23, will be Levanga's Asian import for the upcoming season. Hokkaido did not feature an Asian import in 2021-22.

"I'm very excited to play for Hokkaido next season," Ramos said in a statement. "I was able to visit the city twice last season, and I loved the city both times."

Ramos suited up for the Toyama Grouses in his first season in the B.League, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 46 appearances. The Grouses finished with a 24-35 win-loss record, missing the playoffs.

Ramos joins a Hokkaido team that went 21-35 in the 2021-22 season.

"I'm looking forward to playing with very talented players in Hokkaido, and hopefully making a run in the playoffs next season," the Gilas Pilipinas standout said.

According to the club, Ramos will be wearing jersey No. 2 for Levanga.