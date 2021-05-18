Mela Tunay announces retirement from volleyball

Photo from Mela Tunay's Instagram account

Mela Tunay announced her retirement from volleyball on Tuesday.

In an interview on “The Game”, Tunay said she is eyeing to pursue different roles outside the volleyball court.

“Actually, I’ve told a couple of friends na I won’t play na. I guess, that’s where we’re leading. So yes, I’m officially retired,” she revealed in the interview.

The former University of Santo Tomas Tigress also explained that she did not make any public announcement yet before the interview to avoid getting attention.

According to her, she made the decision amid the issues surrounding the tryouts for the Philippine national team.

“I haven't made like a public post or announcement about it because I didn't want to draw attention because during the time I told my team na I won't be pursuing na volleyball, it was the time na mainit yung usapan sa volleyball. So I didn't want any attention na mapunta pa sakin,” Tunay said.

Asked about what’s next for her, the volleyball player said she would be focusing on her activities on digital aside from serving as an agent for Virtual Playground.

“So far, I’ve been focusing on digital stuff, plus my work as an agent and manager in Virtual Playground. I am also doing marketing stuff on the side,” she said.

“Despite letting go of something I’m really passionate about, I’m gonna do something na super love ko din.”

Tunay also shared that she has finished her Master’s degree which was one of her signs to retire from volleyball.

She first suited up for the UST Tigresses in UAAP Season 73-77 before taking her talent in the professional league, particularly with Cignal and Petron.

Tunay was supposed to suit up for Motolite in 2020 but the Premier Volleyball League did not push through due to the pandemic.

She was then grouped with a new team, Peak Form, for this year’s PVL edition but eventually decided to bid volleyball goodbye.

