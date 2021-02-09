No pressure for newcomers Peak Form in maiden PVL campaign

MANILA, Philippines -- The past month was a rollercoaster for the players of Peak Form, the newest team to enter the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Carmela Tunay, the captain of the newly-formed squad, recalled how she and the other Peak Form players were in limbo at the start of the year as their old teams took a leave of absence from the PVL and the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

"Hindi namin alam na ganoon 'yung mangyayari, because everything was okay," said Tunay, who previously played for Motolite in the PVL. "(But on) January 8, nag-announce ng LOA (leave of absence). So parang ano nangyayari? Kaka-training lang natin ah. Anong nangyayari? So parang, bulaga, ganyan."

As the breadwinner of her family, Tunay was in a difficult situation. She quickly tried to reach out to other teams, as well as to her friends whom she knew were also in search of new squads.

"May mga friends din ako from Generika na they mentioned to me about a new team na binubuo. Kasi ang Generika naunang ma-disband," she recalled. "May binubuong team na supposedly will cover the whole team na nawala."

"But then, most of them committed to other teams na, so kaunti lang 'yung nasalo. So I was assuming there were still slots in that team. So 'yun, nakausap ko agad 'yung contacts sa team na 'yun, and he was very willing to help us," she added.

Tunay said they are counting their blessings that there was a team that was willing to take them in -- Peak Form. The recovery center is making its first foray into owning a squad, starting with a franchise in the PVL.

Aside from Tunay, they also signed former Generika-Ayala players Angeli Araneta and Bia General, as well as former Marinerang Pilipina players Judith Abil, Coleen Bravoand Dimdim Pacres.

Also in the lineup are other former Motolite players in Chloe Cortez and Jessma Ramos. They also added Angelica Legacion from Petron, another team that went on leave in the PSL.

"'Yung team namin, kung titingnan mo talaga, mostly from the teams na na-disband. So we're a combination of Marinera, Generika, Motolite, and then may nasundot na Petron," said Tunay.

"Nakakatuwa lang na merong gustong sumalo sa amin, and then, 'yun, parang nagtuloy-tuloy na doon 'yung usap," she also said.

"We're just very happy na ngayon, after all of that, ito na 'yung mga balita about sa pag launch na ng bagong team, hindi na 'yung mabibigat sa feeling na balita. We survived."

Peak Form, owned by Dr. Gar Eufemio, is the third team to join the PVL ahead of its first professional season in May. Both PLDT and Cignal have also committed to playing in the league.

Tunay is realistic when asked about their chances in the league. She pointed out that they are a completely new team, with players coming in from various squads. At the moment, they have yet to practice together in a face-to-face setting, although their first online training took place on Monday.

"I don't want to set my expectation that high, because, wala, bagong team eh," said the former University of Santo Tomas star. "Meron kasing ibang team na may mga bagong players, pero andoon na 'yung core nila."

"Ito, completely new team na wala pang foundation," she stressed.

"Pero I just see it na si coach Edgar Barroga, siya 'yung magha-handle sa amin, and I've been hearing a lot of good stuff about him in building a team. So siguro 'yun na lang ang isa sa positive side na tinitingnan ko," she added.

Yet this is also Tunay's reason for optimism. She knows that they will play with no pressure in the upcoming season, and she believes this will be the key to their success.

"'Yung nakakatawa kasi dito, 'yung team namin, kung titingnan mo, parang no pressure talaga at all. Sila Dimdim, sila, Judith, 'di ba, 'yung tipong parang wala kaming paki sa 'yo. Basta kami, maglalaro kami," she said.

"So I think it's something to look forward to, na magiging fun 'yung team, and alam naman natin sa volleyball, the less pressure, the better they perform. So hopefully mag-translate sa games namin," she added.

