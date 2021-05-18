After triumphant stint in Taiwan, Jack Animam tries her luck in the US

Jack Animam, a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team, is now training in the United States. File photo. FIBA.basketball

Jack Animam, the standard-bearer for women's basketball in the Philippines, is now trying her luck in the United States.

The 22-year-old Animam has signed with East West Private, the same agency that manages the careers of NBL-bound teenager Kai Sotto and former University of the Philippines (UP) star Kobe Paras.

National University (NU) coach Pat Aquino, who handled Animam throughout her UAAP career, confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

"She just recently signed with EWP," Aquino said. "Let's hope for the best for her in the coming months."

The 6-foot-4 Animam is now training in Ohio. On Monday, EWP posted its first video of Animam in action, as well as a photo of the NU icon with other EWP talents including Paras and Far Eastern University high school star Cholo Anonuevo.

Animam is coming off a triumphant stint in Taiwan, where she powered Shih Hsin University to an undefeated season in their collegiate league to secure the championship.

She finished her collegiate career with six titles -- five with the NU Lady Bulldogs -- and a spotless 96-0 record.

Animam also won two gold medals with the Philippine team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, one in 3x3 and another in 5-on-5.

Last March, Animam acknowledged that the WNBA is "always a dream" for her but noted that she still has a long way to go before reaching the league.

"Right now, I'm trying to focus on the things within my reach," Animam said at the time. "Eventually, it will lead me there, to the WNBA."

