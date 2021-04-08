SBP taps Jack Animam as 'Women in Basketball' ambassador

Gilas Pilipinas star Jack Animam is now the SBP Women in Basketball ambassador. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas Women star Jack Animam will take on a new role after she was named the Women in Basketball ambassador by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

This comes after Animam led Shih Hsin University to an undefeated season in the University Basketball Association in Taiwan, extending her personal winning streak to a stunning 96 games.

In giving Animam an official designation, the SBP said the former UAAP Most Valuable Player will now have a "bigger platform to continue to be an example of what a Filipina basketball player could be."

"Jack has been a blessing for women's basketball here in the Philippines and we're happy to have her front-and-center for the SBP's Women in Basketball program," SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement.

"Aside from winning five straight championships in the UAAP, what really sets Jack apart was that she was always available when the country needed her services on the international stage may it be for 3x3 or five on five," he added.

Aside from competing in various FIBA events, Animam was also a member of both the 3x3 and 5-on-5 teams that won gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at home.

In the gold medal game against Thailand, Animam put up 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting along with five rebounds to lead the way in a 91-71 win for the Philippines.

"We know how passionate she is about elevating Filipina basketball players by giving them a bigger stage and that's why she's perfect for the role," said Panlilio.

FIBA's Women in Basketball is a program aimed to develop and leverage elite competitors and coaches, increase gender diversity, and to increase female fans.

The move to name Animam as SBP's Women in Basketball ambassador coincides with the federation's continuous investment in women's basketball, which also includes the launching of the web-show Women in Charge, hosted by Bea Daez, where Animam will be the first guest.

Part of Animam's tasks will be to help increase awareness of SBP's Women in Charge via different activations and encourage women's participation in the sport by continuing to serve as a role model and an inspiration.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: