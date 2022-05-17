Kurt Barbosa takes second SEA Games gold in taekwondo

Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa (right) gets a congratulatory handshake from Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino. Pool photo

Pinoy Olympian Kurt Barbosa has remained in top shape as he defended his Southeast Asian Games title in taekwondo.

Barbosa clinched the gold medal in the men’s 54kg after trouncing his Thai foe Panachai Jaijulla in the finals of the Hanoi Games in Vietnam, 17-6, Tuesday.

He also ruled the same weight division in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet in Manila before representing the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Barbosa had a good start scoring two points in the first round against none for Jaijulla. He further stretched his lead to 8-0 after the second round.

Jaijulla connected several attacks in the final round in an attempt to catch up to Barbosa but the Pinoy jin also outpointed the Thai, 16-7.

Before reaching the final, Barbosa had to escape Indonesia’s Reinaldy Atmanegara in a high-scoring semifinals match, 44-42.

