Quezon signs 13 players ahead of inaugural WNBL pro season

The Quezon Lady SparTAN officially signed 13 players to their roster ahead of the first professional season of the WNBL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Quezon has formally started its build-up for the first ever professional season of the Chooks-to-Go Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) after getting commitments from 13 players to join the Lady SparTAN.

WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal and commissioner Edward Aquino acted as witnesses to the tender offer made by the team of Rep. Helen Tan of the 4th District of Quezon with 13 players signing commitment papers that signified their allegiance to the team.

Representing Tan during the signing of the tender offers are Bagets Nadres, and Tayabas councilor Phaula Nadres, who will serve as team captain. Head coach Mel Villanueva was also present during the event.

The Lady SparTAN also locked their other protected players Krystine Duran, Chicky Faroan, Evita Naynes, and Wami Toroja.

Quezon also gave offers to almost all of their picks in the 2021 WNBL Draft: No. 4 Dianne Ventura, No. 5 Kat Araja, No. 8 Jo Razalo, No. 15 Angelica De Austria, No. 21 Nikka Tupaz, No. 27 Jade Valenzuela, No. 30 Anna Marika Iida, and No. 35 Veronica Lio.

"Nagpapasalamat kami at nakasali kami sa WNBL. Gusto kong pagsabayin 'yung basketball at 'yung tinatahak kong mundo ngayon bilang councilor ng Tayabas," said Nadres.

Ventura, a former national team member, expressed her gratitude to the owner and management for their support.

"On behalf of all the players of Quezon Lady SparTAN, we want to thank Ma'am Rhose for making this happen. Malaki ang utang ng loob namin sa inyo na mag-push through ang league kahit may pandemic. Also to our team owner, kay Cong. Helen, Mr. Bagets, we'd like to thank you po," she said.

"Lagi ko nababasa sa mga write-up na hindi kami ganun kalakas. But we promise that as much as possible, kasi basketball, hindi natatapos until the end of the buzzer. We have something to prove," Ventura added.

"Definitely, lahat kami galing sa proper training. Ibibigay namin ang best namin."

Practice jerseys and shoe allocation were distributed to the players during the team's meeting last Sunday.