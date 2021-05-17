NBA: Sixers rest starters, still trounce Magic in finale

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) strips the ball away form Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Tyrese Maxey had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers over the Orlando Magic 128-117 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Sunday.

Since the Sixers have already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, they rested all five starters -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Danny Green, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris.

Isaiah Joe scored 17 points, rookie Paul Reed added season highs of 17 and 12 rebounds, and Shake Milton contributed 15 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who improved to 49-23. George Hill added 14 points.

Rookie Cole Anthony led the depleted Magic with a season-high 37 points, including 14 for 14 from the free throw line. Donta Hall added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 14 points and Chasson Randle had 11 for the Magic (21-51), who finished the season with seven straight losses.

The Magic took a 55-48 lead with 2:51 left in the second quarter after Dwayne Bacon drove to the basket and hit a short runner.

Orlando led 65-60 at halftime thanks in large part to Anthony's 23 points.

Maxey hit his first nine shots and finished with 24 by halftime for the Sixers.

Orlando's Sindarius Thornwell was ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul against Reed with 2:37 left in the third.

The Sixers outscored the Magic by 14 in the third and surged to a 99-90 advantage at the end of the quarter. The Sixers dropped in 16 treys through three quarters.

Reserve player Anthony Tolliver hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 9:26 to go in the fourth as the Sixers moved ahead 104-92.

The Magic closed within 108-98 with 6:42 remaining after Hall threw down a dunk.

Joe converted a four-point play with four minutes left for a 118-106 Sixers lead. Tolliver followed with another 3-pointer on the next possession and the advantage ballooned to 15.

