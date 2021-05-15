Home  >  Sports

Tennis: Nadal brushes past Opelka into 12th Rome final

Posted at May 16 2021 02:52 AM

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi-final match against Reilly Opelka of the US at the Italian Open on May 15, 2021. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Italian Open final for the 12th time on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka.

The Spaniard will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in what will also be his 52nd Masters final.

Playing his 500th clay-court match, Nadal staved off break points in the fourth game of the first set and did not look back to win through in 1hr 32min.

