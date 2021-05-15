Tennis: Nadal brushes past Opelka into 12th Rome final

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi-final match against Reilly Opelka of the US at the Italian Open on May 15, 2021. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Italian Open final for the 12th time on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka.

RELATED LINKS:

The Spaniard will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in what will also be his 52nd Masters final.

Playing his 500th clay-court match, Nadal staved off break points in the fourth game of the first set and did not look back to win through in 1hr 32min.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: