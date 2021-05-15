Tennis: Djokovic survives Tsitsipas scare to advance to Rome semi-finals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on May 15, 2021. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic survived a three-set battle with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas over two days in their rain-delayed quarter-finals to advance to the Italian Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The defending champion won through 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 after 3hr 16min on court in the clash which had been suspended from Friday because of rain in the Italian capital.

The Serb, a five-time Rome winner, had been trailing 6-4, 2-1 when the game was halted overnight.

Djokovic sealed the match on his second match point to set up a meeting with either Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev or Italian Lorenzo Sonego later in the day for a place in Sunday's final.