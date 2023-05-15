FilOil: Quiambao, Policarpio lead La Salle past CEU

La Salle's Jonnel Policarpio. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- De La Salle University won their second straight game after defeating Centro Escolar University, 90-74, at the FilOil EcoOil 16th Preseason Cup in San Juan City on Monday.

Jonnel Policarpio put up 13 points, four boards, and four dimes, and Kevin Quiambao scored 12 points, seven boards, and four assists as the duo led La Salle to improve to 2-0, good for the second seed in Group B.

The Scorpions erased an early 18-point first-quarter lead in the opening quarter and got to as close as eight after six three-point conversions in the first 20 minutes of action, but CEU's 14 first-half turnovers resulted in the Archers stretching their lead to 20, 58-38, late in the second.

CEU brought the lead down once again to single digits, 70-61, at the 9:01 mark of the fourth after a fastbreak lay-in by Anjord Cabotaje, but La Salle's height and defense proved to be enough for the Taft-based squad to widen their lead once again as they finally shut the door on the Scorpions.

Raven Cortez contributed 12 points and three rebounds for DLSU, and Rhyle Melencio and Earl Abadam scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Cabotaje was the lone Scorpion who scored in double digits for CEU with 11 markers alongside two boards and three dimes, while Franz Diaz and Dave Bermabe scored nine each as the squad moved down to 1-2.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help fought back from a nine-point third quarter deficit to stun San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 66-65.

Christian Pagaran drained the go-ahead basket with 1:40 to play as the two sides went on a defensive chess match in the clutch.

The Golden Stags still had their chances, but Alex Desoyo muffed his three as James Una could not get a grip on the ball as time expired.

Noy Remogat waxed hot early and steered University of the East to a 71-55 rout of Adamson University.

The sophomore guard drained five treys for a team-high 21 points to go with four assists as the Red Warriors rebounded from a tough 75-69 defeat to St. Clare last week.

Jose Rizal University staved off Emilio Aguinaldo College, 80-77, to earn its first win in Group I.

Ry dela Rosa shot six treys for 21 points, including the game-icing split from the line with 8.4 seconds remaining.