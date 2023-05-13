Quimbao stars in La Salle's debut win in FilOil

La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao in action. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- De La Salle University rewarded new coach Topex Robinson with a rousing 88-75 triumph over Far Eastern University to open its 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Kevin Quiambao did it all for the Green Archers with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists to usher in this new era in Taft.

He capped off the win with the dagger to finish off an 18-7 blitz that gave La Salle a commanding 86-70 lead in the last 1:26.

Mark Nonoy also drained three treys for his 16 points and four steals, first-year forward Jonnel Policarpio tallied 12 points and six boards off the bench, and Raven Cortez and JC Macalalag got 10 apiece.

"Obviously, this win is not gonna define us as a team yet. We committed a lot of mistakes down the road so we want to make sure we address that. We're happy but we're not satisfied," said Robinson.

Patrick Sleat fired 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five dimes for FEU which dropped to 0-2 in its group.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde dealt the first blemish in Perpetual's record, pulling off a nail-biting 79-77 escape to win two straight in Group I.

Miggy Corteza continued his stellar run in the premiere preseason tournament supported by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, Reyes BBQ, BDO, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Migs Oczon got 12 points, six assists, and two boards.

The Blazers had to shake off a pesky Altas run after holding a 78-72 lead in the final 43.4 seconds. Carlo Ferreras' three sliced the lead down to one, 78-77, in the last 16.9 before Oczon's split from the line kept the window open for their opponents.

In the ensuing possession, however, Ferreras fumbled Cyrus Nitura's inbound that allowed Benilde to milk the clock late.

"These are good tests for us where we'll learn how to be composed," said coach Charles Tiu as he and his wards rose to 2-1.

Nitura top-scored for Perpetual (3-1) with 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

St. Clare College weathered the storm that was University of the East, surviving for a 75-69 decision in the first game.

Ahron Estacio snuffed the Red Warriors' rally from 23 points down, draining a big right-wing three with 27 seconds left to lift the Saints to back-to-back victories. He led St. Clare (2-1) with 12 points, five assists, and two rebounds, while Megan Galang also got 12 points, six boards, and three dimes.

"Sabi ko lang sa mga bata, kailangan lang naming dumepensa nang tama dahil doon nakahabol ang UE. Masaya lang ako kasi buo ang loob ng mga bata," said coach Jinino Manansala.

Delveion Jackson paced UE in its preseason debut with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Clint Escamis towed Mapua University to its second straight victory as well with a 66-57 drubbing of San Beda University

The homegrown star put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists as the Cardinals rose to a 2-1 record, while Toby Agustin chimed in eight to help his side endure the absences of head coach Randy Alcantara and lead assistant Yong Garcia.

The Red Lions suffered their second loss in three games even as they leaned on Bryan Sajonia's 17 points and nine rebounds and Bismarck Lina's 15 and nine.

The Scores:

First Game:

ST. CLARE 75 -- Galang 12, Estacio 12, Estrada 11, Tapenio 7, Kane 7, Sual 7, Ndong 6, Decano 6, Acosta 5, Victoriano 2, Angeles 0, Cabauatan 0, Yanes 0.

UE 69 -- Jackson 17, Paranada 14, Remogat 13, Tomas 8, Alcantara 6, Maglupay 3, Lingo-Lingo 3, Maga 2, Langit 2, Rosete 1, Gilbuena 0, Manalang 0.

Quarters: 27-16, 45-31, 60-52, 75-69.

Second Game:

CSB 79 -- Corteza 22, Oczon 12, Turco 11, Nayve 10, Sangco 9, Marasigan 5, Cajucom 3, Flores 3, Carlos 2, Lepalam 2, Serrano 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0.

PERPETUAL 77 -- Nitura 15, Razon 13, Pagaran 12, Ferreras 10, Boral 7, Roque 7, Omega 6, Movida 3, Sevilla 2, Abis 2, Nunez 0, Barcuma 0, Ramirez 0, Cuevas 0, Orgo 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 50-44, 63-55, 79-77.

Third Game:

MAPUA 66 -- Escamis 14, Agustin 8, Bonifacio 7, Hernandez 7, Cuenco 7, Nocum 7, Igliane 4, Garcia 3, Dalisay 3, Recto 2, Soriano 2, Rivera 0, Absalon 0.

SAN BEDA 57 -- Sajonia 17, Lina 15, Puno 10, Rojo 5, Payosing 4, Etulle 2, Calimag 2, Alloso 2, Llarena 0, Tagle 0, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 37-30, 56-45, 66-57.

Fourth Game:

LA SALLE 88 - Quiambao 20, Nonoy 16, Policarpio 12, Cortez 10, Macalalag 10, Nwankwo 6, David 5, Austria 3, Melencio 2, Abadam 2, Gollena 2, Nelle 0, Marasigan 0, Alao 0, Rubico 0.

FEU 75 -- Sleat 20, Anonuevo 15, Torres 13, Tempra 6, Ona 6, Felipe 6, Taburnal 5, Dalumpines 2, Montemayor 2, Faty 0, Songcuya 0.

Quarters: 25-21, 46-40, 64-56, 88-75.