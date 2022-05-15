Aleah Finnegan wins vault gold in SEA Games



Filipino-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan delivered once again for the Philippines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The 19-year-old secured gold in the women's vault on Sunday at the Quần Ngựa Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, her third medal of the SEA Games.

Finnegan earlier won silver in the all-around and helped the Filipinas win gold in the team event.

She scored a 13.133 in the vault, edging Vietnam's Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen who scored 13.033. Indonesia's Rifda Irfanaluthfi, the all-around champion, settled for bronze with a score of 12.817.

Another Filipina gymnast, Ancilla Lucia Manzano, scored a 12.150.

