Volleyball: AVC green lights Clark's hosting of Asian Women’s Championship

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) approved the Philippines' hosting of the 21st Asian Senior Women’s Championship.

The tournament is slated to take place in Clark and in Subic from August 29 to September 5 later this year.

“The Philippines, which hosted the Asian Senior Women’s Championship twice in 1997 and 2017, received the AVC’s green light to organize the top-tier championship for the third time,” said the AVC in its statement.

Jiangmen, China was supposed to play host for the 21st edition of the championship but pulled out from hosting duties.

The hosting rights mean the Philippines gains automatic qualification for the tournament.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara said the AUF Sports & Cultural Center will be the main venue for the games.

The Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center or the Subic Bay Gym will serve as the secondary stadium.

The AVC, meanwhile, said Japan will host the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.

"Japan has already confirmed to host the 21st edition in Chiba between September 12 and 19, 2021," said the AVC.

