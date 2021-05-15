PBA: JayR Reyes retires after 14 years in pro basketball

PBA Veteran JayR Reyes has announced his retirement from professional basketball just days before the start of the league training.

Reyes, a four-time PBA champion who has seen action in teams like Rain or Shine, Alaska, Meralco, Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel and Phoenix LPG, said he is "signing off" after 14 years in the PBA.

"20 years, 10 teams, 1 love," said Reyes in his Instagram post, while counting all his years in basketball from high school.

"It has been a truly blessing to be able to devote more than half of my life to my first love. Now, I am officially announcing my retirement from basketball."

The 6-foot-7 Reyes was among the players automatically elevated from the amateurs by Welcoat (now Rain or Shine) upon its entry to the PBA in 2006.

He became a four-time PBA champion (2015 Governors' Cup, 2015–16 Philippine Cup, 2016–17 Philippine Cup, 2017 Commissioner's Cup) when he played for Ginebra and San Miguel.

Reyes played for a total of eight teams before calling it a career with Phoenix.

"I am extremely grateful to God, my wife, kids, family, and friends who have supported me throughout this journey," he said.

"To all the team owners, my teammates, coaches, ball boys, physical therapists, and my fans -- I would not have been able to be where I am if not for all of you."

