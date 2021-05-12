PBA teams undergoing swab tests, practices to resume soon

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams are already undergoing swab tests in preparation for their return to practices, with the Meralco Bolts expected to start training by Saturday.

"Nagpapa-swab na lahat," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to ABS-CBN News. "By next week, puwede na. Ang Meralco by May 15, puwede na mag-practice 'yun."

The Bolts will train in a bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte where they will be hosted by Gov. Matthew Manotoc.

According to Marcial, the TNT Tropang GIGA will also train there.

The Blackwater Bossing, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are expected to train in Batangas, where three different venues have been made available to the PBA by the local government.

Marcial stressed that teams must first report the result of their tests to the league before they can begin practicing.

Teams must be tested twice in a seven-day span, the commissioner said. They must first undergo an RT-PCR swab test seven days before resuming their practices, then undergo quarantine.

A saliva test is then required two days before practices start.