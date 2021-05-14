PBA: GAB clarifies basketball training in NCR limited to 'physical conditioning'

It looks like the PBA will have to wait for further instructions from the Inter-Agency Task Force regarding its plans to let some of its teams hold scrimmages in Metro Manila.

This as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) clarified that 5-on-5 scrimmages are not yet allowed in NCR Plus despite the area being switched back to general community quarantine.

In an announcement Thursday night, Malacanangreverted NCR Plus back to GCQ but with "heightened restrictions."

GAB information officer Lorraine Rodriguez said that if the PBA were to follow the existing Joint Administrative Order, basketball practices in the NCR will be limited to individual physical conditioning.

"Kung gagawin nila ito sa Metro Manila na as of May 14 is under GCQ with modifier, kung susundin ang old JAO ang pwede nilang gawin ay individual physical conditioning, so bawal ang scrimmages," she said during the agency's presser.

For GAB chairman Baham Mitra, it would be wise for the league to wait for the supplemental JAO before pushing through with scrimmages in the NCR.

Mitra said that the GAB is just waiting for the signature of Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“Hinihintay lang natin ang approval ng supplemental JAO. Waiting na lang sa pirma ni Sec. Duque,” he said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said a number of teams have already been requesting to be endorsed to the local government units where their regular training venues are located.

Other teams, however, will still push through with their plans to train outside the NCR Plus.

The Blackwater Elite, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters, and the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots have already confirmed bookings in Batangas City on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“‘Yung PBA ganado na maglaro,” Mitra said.

“Meron lang konting proseso na dadaanan. Kumatok muna tayo sa LGU. Maraming teams ata sa Batangas ata magpa-practice. Pero yung Meralco pati Talk N Text sa Ilocos naman magpapractice.”

