PBA teams now securing LGU permits for practices in Metro Manila

Majority of PBA teams are now working to secure permits from local government units to they can begin training in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This after Malacanang approved to revert NCR Plus — covering Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces — back to general community quarantine.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in the league's official website that at least six teams have already requested his office to furnish endorsement letters for the local government units where their regular training venues are located.

"Everyone's happy hearing the news of Metro Manila shifting to GCQ," said Marcial. "Kailangan na lang nila ng LGU permit, and Metro Manila training is a go."

Aside from the permits, the PBA clubs will also have to undergo swab testing to make sure their players will enter the practice facilities COVID-free.

Based on their agreement with the Inter-Agency Task Force, PBA ball clubs are allowed to hold team activities, including 5-on-5 scrimmages, in areas under GCQ.

But there are PBA clubs that may still push through with their plans to train outside the NCR Plus.

The Blackwater Elite, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters, and the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots have already confirmed bookings in Batangas City on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

With the development, the PBA might be able to start Season 46 of the Philippine Cup by June.

"Pero hindi na muna namin paguusapan 'yan. We'll try our very best first to keep everybody safe and protected while doing the scrimmages in the next few weeks. Dito muna tayo," said Marcial.

