The Philippine women's volleyball team huddles with coach Jorge Souza de Brito during their match against Vietnam in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phon Penh, Cambodia on May 10, 2023. Vietnam won, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Photo courtesy Antonio Miguel de Guzman

The Philippine women’s national volleyball team fell short of a podium finish after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Indonesia, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, at the Indoor Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

The regional rivals, who have faced each other in three consecutive bronze medal matches, figured in a nip-and-tuck battle in the first two sets that resulted in a 1-1 split.

And after a convincing win in the second, the Filipinas opened the third set with a 6-1 lead after a number of errors committed by the Indonesians.

But Indonesia quickly recovered and even regained the lead, 15-12, after Hany Budiarti’s attack.

The Indonesians capitalized on their momentum to end the pivotal set after yet another spike from Hany and were able to fend off any efforts from the Philippines to steal another one from their rivals.

The Filipinas tried to rally in the fourth and even managed to get a 12-11 lead after an attack by Jema Galanza, but Indonesia’s composure allowed them to regain and sustain the lead as the Philippines’ errors continued to pile up.

The National team went on a final push and got to as close as one, 24-23, after two straight points by Totts Carlos, but team captain Wilda Nurfadhilah ended the match with an attack through the Filipina blockers.

This is the Indonesians’ third straight bronze medal win at the expense of the Philippines. The Filipinas on the other hand, have yet to see themselves in a podium finish since the 2005 SEAG in Bacolod.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.