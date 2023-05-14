SEA Games: Elreen Ando sets new lift record to win gold

Weightlifter Elreen Ando dominated the women's 59kg class to win the gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

Ando notched the best lift in the snatch with 98 kilograms, before hoisting 118kgs in the clean and jerk in just one try for a new total record of 216kgs.

Coming in at second place was Thailand's Suratwadee Yodsarn, who had a total lift of 206kgs, followed by Vietnam's Hoang Thi Duyan with a total lift of 205kgs.

Earlier, Rosalinda Faustino picked up a silver medal in the women's 55kg class of weightlifting.

Faustino's total lift of 184kg was good for second behind Indonesia's Juliana Klarisa during the competition held Sunday.



