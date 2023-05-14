Rosalinda Faustino picked up a silver medal in the women's 55kg class of weightlifting to contribute to the Philippine cause in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Faustino's total lift of 184kg was good for second behind Indonesia's Juliana Klarisa during the competition held Sunday at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Faustino lifted 80kg in the snatch and tried to win the gold with an attempt of 107kg in her third lift in the clean and jerk.

But she no-lifted her final attempt, leaving her 3kg short of surpassing the Indonesian's total.

Cambodia's Try Sopheakreach was a far third with a total lift of 83kg.

Vietnam's Thi Thuy Thien Nguyen actually led all lifters with 85kg in the snatch, but she no-lifted in all three attempts at 101kg in the clean and jerk.

Still set to see action in weightlifting today are Dave Pacaldo in the men's 67kg and Elreen Ando in the women's 59kg.

