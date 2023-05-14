The NU Bulldogs have swept UAAP Season 85 to crown themselves champions once again. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The National University Bulldogs joined the elite group of teams that swept all their games en route to a championship trophy.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs wrote history when they ripped the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball finals, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, to capture their third straight title with a perfect 16-0 record.

This made NU the third team in the Final Four era to go unbeaten in the entire season after UST in Season 71 and the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Season 79.

After taking the opening set, the Bulldogs made sure to control the game with an 8-5 lead in the second frame after Nico Almendras' back-to-back kills.

UST attempted to comeback with Rainier Flor hammered a quick hit, trimming their deficit, 11-12. But an error from the Golden Spikers and an ace of Michaelo Buddin gave NU a 14-11 breather.

A backrow hit of Gboy de Vega followed by a mistake from Bulldogs equalized the set at 15-all. NU would then break away again with Kenry Malinis unleashing a through-the-block kill, 19-16.

After a crosscourt spike of newly-minted rookie-MVP Josh Ybañez, 21-23, the Bulldogs put the finishing touches with Almendras and Malinis teaming up for a 2-0 NU lead.

