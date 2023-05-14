Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Veteran playmaker Mars Alba of De La Salle Lady Spikers is cherishing the moment of winning the title for the team in her senior year.

On Sunday, Alba steered the Lady Spikers to their first title in five years, as they secured the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball crown via a tight 5-set match against the NU Lady Bulldogs at the jampacked Mall of Asia Arena.

Aside from winning the championship, she also took home the Best Setter trophy and eventually the Finals MVP honors after finishing the match with 16 excellent sets and three points.

“Hindi ko siya in-expect kasi hindi naman ganun like kaano yung performance ko pero yun nga sa tulong ng teammates ko nagpapasalamat ako sa bawat isa lalo na sa coaches,” she said on Finals MVP award.

But the setter is relishing the most the chance to join the elite class of La Salle players who brought the volleyball glory to Taft.

“Sobrang saya and sobrang fulfilling ng pakiramdam kasi yun nga first year namin ni Jols (Jolina Dela Cruz) third place lang kami, tapos nung second year nagka-pandemic, third year second lang yung last season,” Alba said.

“Ngayon pinangako ko sa sarili ko na di ako ga-graduate na hindi ako makakapag-champion ng La Salle. Yun yung goal namin ni Jols... Baka inaantay na tayo sa pang huling year natin na tayo naman magcha-champion.”

And she is understandably on cloud nine for fulfilling her dream of winning the title in her five-year stay with La Salle.

“Pinagtulung-tulungan lang namin maabot tong goal na to kasi nga sa 5 years na stay ko dito sa La Salle ngayon lang ako nakaranas ng champion and kami pa yung seniors ni Jolina and very nakaka-overwhelm siya kasi kami kami na lang yung nandito and walang inaasahan kundi mga sarili namin,” Alba continued.

Asked about her future plans, Alba declined to give a categorical answer as she wants to enjoy their title win first.

“Basta po mababalitaan nyo na lang enjoyin na lang po namin na panalo kasi ngayon parang nasa cloud nine kanina sabi ko nanaginip ba ako parang hindi siya makatotohanan,” she added.

According to assistant coach Noel Orcullo, head coach Ramil de Jesus will be still talking to her and Jolina dela Cruz. Orcullo, however, did not elaborate on his comment.

