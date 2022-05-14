Gina Iniong and Jean Claude Saclag showed out with gold medals in kickboxing, as the Philippines continued to shine in combat sports. AFP

Caloy Yulo took care of business in his first event in these Southeast Asian Games, while the national kickboxers helped the Philippines stay in step with the gold-medal leaders in Hanoi after Friday’s competition.

Gina Iniong beat Waraporn Jaiteang of Thailand 2-1 to win the gold in the women’s low kick, -60kg event, while Jean Claude Saclag got by Chaleamlap Santidongsakun of Thailand by a similar score to top the men’s low kick, -63.5kg class.

Other kickboxers took the silver, namely – Renalyn Daquel (full contact women’s -48kg); Gretel De Paz (full contact, women’s -56kg); Zephania Ngaya (full contact, women’s -65kg); and Claudine Veloso (low kick, women’s -52kg).

Kickboxers Honorio Banario (men’s low kick -70kg) and Emmanuel Cantores (men’s low kick -60kg) bagged a bronze each.

Earlier in the day, Jack Escarpe won the men’s -73kg gold, as the national kurash side continued its brilliance in Vietnam.

While Yulo dominated the men’s individual all-around event, he got the silver in the team event that included Juancho Miguel Besana, Justine Ace de Leon, Jann Gwynn Timbang, John Matthew Vergara.

A sixth silver medal came courtesy of wushu participant Jones Inso (men’s taijiquan).

Meanwhile, the national rowers grabbed three bronze medals.

Joanie Delgaco, Alyssa Go, Feiza Lenton, and Kharl Juliann Sha placed third in women’s lightweight quadruple sculls, so did the men’s lightweight coxless foursome of Roque Abala Jr., Joachim de Jesus, Ed Garilas, and Zuriel Sumintac.

CJ Jasmin, Van Maxilom, Emmanuel Obaña, and Athens Tolentino collected a bronze, too, in men’s lightweight quadruple sculls.

Other third-placers were kurash fighters Bianca Mae Estrella (women’s 70kg) and Estie Gay Liwanen (women’s 57kg).