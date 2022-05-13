SEA Games: Caloy Yulo bags gold in men’s all-around event

Caloy Yulo took home the gold medal in the men’s all-around event in gymnastics at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday.

Yulo took the gold medal after scoring 85.150 overall, besting four other Vietnamese bets for the top slot.

The Philippines, meanwhile, finished silver overall in the all-around team competition, with Vietnam taking the gold medal.

CALOY YULO WINS GOLD IN SEAG GYMNASTICS ALL AROUND . Mens Team Silver !🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/tGMuPPD2Bh — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) May 13, 2022

At Quan Ngura Sports Palace, Yulo competed against 12 other gymnasts from five countries – two from Malaysia, one each from Indonesia and Thailand, two from Singapore, and four from host Vietnam.

Yulo, 22, will next take part in the pommel horse, rings, and floor exercise competitions on Saturday, before plunging into action in the high bar, parallel bar and vault competitions on Sunday.

At the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Yulo scored 84.900 to take the all-around gold much to the delight of the capacity crowd at Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Vietnam's Dinh Phuong Thanh (82.350) and Le Thahn Tung (81.700) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Prior to these Games, Cynthia Carrion-Norton, president of the

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, the sports national governing body, said she is confident Yulo will win at least four gold medals.

“Everybody’s afraid and watching Caloy in training here,” she said.

Yulo downplayed expectations, saying: “I’ll just focus on my strength and what I can do in the competition.”