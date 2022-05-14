Photo from UAAP media bureau

The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their unbeaten start to the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament as they went 5-0 in Season 84.

The Lady Bulldogs remained unscathed in the season after downing the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Alyssa Solomon registered 15 attacks and two blocks for 17 points while Michaela Belen had 16 markers.

NU was on the verge of sweeping the game but the team committed a handful of unforced errors, including two crucial mistakes in the latter part of the third set that kept UST alive, 25-21.

The Lady Bulldogs tallied a whopping 38 errors in four sets.

The current top team in the league showcased its lethal form in the fourth unleashing one attack after another to establish a 12-7 lead, capped by a first-line hit by Solomon.

The lead ballooned to 15-8 after Ivy Lacsina’s denial of UST’s combination play. A powerful spike from Solomon pushed NU to match point, 24-15.

UST could not sustain its momentum from a five-set win against the De La Salle Lady Spikers and dropped to a 3-2 win-loss card.

Eya Laure once again led the Tigresses with 18 points but did not get enough support from her teammates.