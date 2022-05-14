Watch more News on iWantTFC

He's not yet a pro, but Jimuel Pacquiao is already in the spotlight with the likes of featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and contender Mercito Gesta sitting ringside, and UFC founder Dana White visiting his locker.

"It’s cool getting in front of them and I’m slowly getting used to the people. It's a good experience for me," Pacquiao said.

The eldest of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao's children staged his second amateur fight under 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights. In his three-round special attraction against Mexican fighter Jonathan Barajas, the 21-year-old Jimuel showed off his stiff jab and punching power, as well as footwork and combinations. He won by unanimous decision over Barajas.

"A lot better than the first one. I have a little more experience so I tried to be more relaxed. I was more focused. Hindi naman masyado iniisip ang tao so I was able to do what I want to do."

While he trains at the Wild Card Gym under Marvin Somodio, he admitted that he still gets some advice from his dad, an 8-division world champion.

"Lagi sinasabi ng dad ko, paa, footwork, so that’s what I tried to show him and hopefully I showed that," the younger Pacquiao shared.

With the Philippine presidential elections over and with summer just around the corner, he hopes that his family could come to one of his US fights in the near future.

Meanwhile, riding high off his win, Jimuel is excited to get back into training. He has not released any details yet, but he is expected to fight again sooner rather than later.