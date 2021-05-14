Billiards: PH succumbs to Estonia, gets eliminated from World Cup of Pool

Photo from Matchroom Pool Twitter account

The Pinoy tandem of Roberto Gomez and Jeff De Luna failed to advance to the World Cup of Pool semi-finals after losing to Estonia at the Stadium MK, Milton Keynes in England Thursday (Friday in Manila).

After stunning the American pair of Billy Thorpe and Skyler Woodward, 7-5, team Philippines fell to Estonian partners Denis Grabe and Mark Magi, 9-4.

After trailing the Estonians, 6-1, Gomez and De Luna managed to steal the rack to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Estonia took the next rack and the Philippines grabbed two more in an effort to close the gap, 7-4. But that was the closest Gomez and De Luna could get.

Estonia will next face Germany in the semifinals.

Germany eliminated Denmark from the competition, 9-5.

