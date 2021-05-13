Billiards: De Luna, Gomez pull off massive comeback to enter QF of World Cup of Pool

Photo from Matchroom Pool Twitter account

Down 0-5, Filipino bets Jeffrey de Luna and Roberto Gomez rallied to stun the American pair of Billy Thorpe and Skyler Woodward, 7-5, and formalized their entry to the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Pool.

The Americans were poised to advance in the next round after a strong 5-0 start, but De Luna and Gomez were able to score a break and run in the seventh rack to cut the deficit into 2-5.

The Philippines have beaten the USA from FIVE NIL down! 🇵🇭



Jeffrey de Luna & Roberto Gomez have put on a HUGE display from outta nowhere to move into the quarter-finals 👊#WorldCupOfPool pic.twitter.com/eZlTJQsScc — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) May 12, 2021

Thorpe had a chance to move closer to the victory of the race-to-seven match but his shot on the seventh ball missed the pocket, giving the chance to the Filipino duo to capture the ninth rack, 4-5.

A 𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙘𝙝 pot on the 9 from Jeff De Luna means the Philippines have won the last four racks and are only one behind the USA!



It came after Thorpe left the 7 in the jaws 😬#WorldCupOfPool pic.twitter.com/fEQQ5nQS0D — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) May 12, 2021

De Luna and Gomez eventually upset the world no. 7 to schedule their matchup against Estonians Denis Grabe and Mark Magi in the quarterfinals at the Stadium MK in England.

Grabe and Magi, on the other hand, handed defeat over Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling of Great Britain, 7-6, to advance in the competition.

The impressive comeback win of the Filipinos assured them $9,000 dollars for moving to the quarters. The champions will be rewarded with $250,000.

Still in the running are pairs from Japan, Great Britain, Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, and Denmark.