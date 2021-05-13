Billiards: De Luna, Gomez pull off massive comeback to enter QF of World Cup of Pool

Down 0-5, Filipino bets Jeffrey de Luna and Roberto Gomez rallied to stun the American pair of Billy Thorpe and Skyler Woodward, 7-5, and formalized their entry to the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Pool.
The Americans were poised to advance in the next round after a strong 5-0 start, but De Luna and Gomez were able to score a break and run in the seventh rack to cut the deficit into 2-5.
Thorpe had a chance to move closer to the victory of the race-to-seven match but his shot on the seventh ball missed the pocket, giving the chance to the Filipino duo to capture the ninth rack, 4-5.
De Luna and Gomez eventually upset the world no. 7 to schedule their matchup against Estonians Denis Grabe and Mark Magi in the quarterfinals at the Stadium MK in England.
Grabe and Magi, on the other hand, handed defeat over Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling of Great Britain, 7-6, to advance in the competition.
The impressive comeback win of the Filipinos assured them $9,000 dollars for moving to the quarters. The champions will be rewarded with $250,000.
Still in the running are pairs from Japan, Great Britain, Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia, and Denmark.
