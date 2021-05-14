After joining LuponWXC, Paulo Avelino out to prove there is future in esports

Photo from Paulo Avelino's Instagram account

Actor and casual gamer Paulo Avelino has seen good opportunities to build a career in gaming, debunking beliefs that there is no future in esport.

In a media conference conducted by esports streaming company LuponWXC, Avelino acknowledged the popularity of online games in the country which makes him believe that the industry will just get bigger in the succeeding years.

“Nasanay kami na sinasabihan na walang future sa gaming. And siguro ngayon na marami ng nag-open na opportunities, masaya lang ako na nagkakaroon na, actually marami ng opportunities to build a career in gaming,” he said.

In his advice to the younger generation, the award-winning actor reminded them the importance of balancing education and gaming but also opened the idea of eventually pursuing gaming as a career in the future.

“Of course to all the young gamers out there, it’s always nice to balance things out. Kumbaga know your priorities at kapag alam mo siguro yung priorities mo, ma-ba-balance out mo yung oras mo for gaming and other real life stuff,” Avelino quipped.

“Pero don’t be scared if you think that kapag tingin may future ka sa larangan na ito na e-sports or gaming. Don’t be scared because maybe after five or 10 years when they grow up I’m sure it’ll be an even bigger industry than it is now,” he added.

Avelino also attributed the rise of esports to social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube which give the gamers opportunities to stream and play. This made the esports community thrive amid the pandemic.

And now that he partnered with local esports personality Nico "KuyaNic" Nazario in a streaming business, the actor vowed to keep it safe for all ages.

“Kumbaga sinasabi naman namin kung may mga hindi kanais nais na sinasabi sa stream,” he added.

Asked about their plans in LuponWXC, Avelino admitted they have a lot lined up but they are still considering several factors before making big moves such as the budget and the pandemic.

He said they are taking things one step at a time so when they finally decide to expand, the company is prepared.

“Inuunti unti namin para pag umabot na sa time na mag-eexpand na kami or magagawa na namin yung gusto namin gawin for Lupon, wala kaming masasagasaan or sigurado kami na ready kami,” he said.

Avelino and Nazario are also looking forward to the completion of their gaming facility in General Trias, Cavite, which has 11 broadcast studios.

The creators of LuponWXC regularly stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu.

