Gaming or acting? Paulo Avelino weighs in as he ventures into esports company

Paulo Avelino with local esports personality Nico Nazario, more popularly known as "KuyaNic." Handout

As he took his passion for gaming a step higher by venturing into an esports streaming company, Paulo Avelino believes there is a similarity between the gaming community and showbiz.

In a media conference by LuponWXC, where Avelino is partnering with local esports personality Nico "KuyaNic" Nazario, the actor said he wants to help the company penetrate the mainstream market.

He said esports streaming could also fall under the entertainment industry, hoping to have more plans and projects in the future.

“I think this industry is also entertainment at the end of the day. At kung entertainment ito, parang in the future I’m sure there’s gonna be more projects, more plans, and hopefully makasama namin kayo pag nangyari yung mga yun,” Avelino said.

Asked to pick between his job acting and love for gaming, the award-winning actor did not choose between the two but he acknowledged the space that gaming occupies in his life.

On the other hand, he described acting as his calling in life although he did not expect to become an actor.

“I fell in love with games so parang it was always a part of me and my personality. Pero yung acting talaga sa akin, parang calling siya. Hindi ko rin naman inexpect na mag-aartista ako,” Avelino quipped.

“Siguro ano lang talaga ako sa lahat ng pinapasok ko, nao-OC ako. Gusto ko alam ko lahat, alam ko paano gawin.”

During the virtual media conference, Avelino admitted how he used to compete in some online games competition back when he was still in high school, earning as much as P50,000 in one contest.

Although he enjoys watching esports professional athletes play, Avelino revealed he does not try joining them, noting how good they are in online games.

Avelino just considered himself as a casual gamer now since he cannot devote much time playing because of his hectic schedule which includes a new series titled “Marry Me, Marry You” along with Janine Gutierrez.

“Casual gamer na lang kasi marami rin akong trabahong ginagawa in between so whenever I get free time, gusto ko mag-relax, maglalaro na lang ako,” he shared.

Avelino also recognized several celebrities and showbiz personalities who have entered the world of esports and streaming, saying it is not a bad job especially when they are earning from deals and sponsorships.

“May donations naman. Namo-monetized din through sponsors or FB deals. It's not bad regular job kung gagawin mo siyang regular job,” he said.

He also got honest about the work on showbiz where there is sometimes unsteady stream of projects.

“Alam nyo rin naman ang season namin sa pag-aartista, ngayon maraming project, bukas wala. It's nice also to find way of entertaining the people,” he added.

Avelino also sees an advantage for celebrities streaming esports, given their popularity, having their own fans already.

“If you game or stream din kasi, double whammy yan eh. Nakakuha ka ng bagong audience, plus yung mga fans na gusto kang panoorin at sumusuporta sayo.”

LuponWXC was founded in 2015 by Nazario and currently has 6 operational studios focused on original content, Mobile Legends, DotA 2, original show concepts with Kumu, event activations, and major broadcast productions.

Avelino will be focusing on the curated content of the company and the coverage of all current gaming events.

He and Nazario are also looking forward to the completion of their gaming facility in General Trias, Cavite, which has 11 broadcast studios.

The creators of LuponWXC regularly stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu.

Related video: