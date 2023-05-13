Gilas Pilipinas play Singapore in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 13, 2023. The Philippines crushed Singapore, 105-45. Ariya Kurniawan

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is still concerned about the playing conditions that his squad is competing through, even after their 60-point beatdown of Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

The Philippines clobbered Singapore, 105-45, to advance to the semifinals of the men's basketball tournament in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"Very bad. I've voiced my concerns, I've been very vocal about it, and this is not really (the) ideal playing conditions," the former TNT Katropa mentor said.

"The heat is the first. International competitions of this caliber should be played in air-conditioned gyms because we all know moisture and the perspiration of the players, the heat, makes the court very very slippery and makes it very dangerous for the players," he adds.

Reyes emphasized the injuries that have resulted from the lack of proper ventilation and the type of flooring in the playing venues, citing a few of the players who have suffered setbacks because of it.

"Take a look at how many injured players we have. It's an 'out of the game' injury, it's not just a light injury. We've lost Calvin Oftana, our women's team has lost Katrina Guytingco, and the other teams have lost players as well so that has to do with the conditions of the playing court," he adds.

"There's no way we should be playing top-caliber, top-level international competitions on linoleum."

But aside from this, the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship silver-medalist coach still sees the importance of the win as they prepare for the next stages of the biennial meet.

"This is basically our final practice before the semifinal game. We cannot really go hard in the practice venue where we practice, so this was our preparatory practice. We wanted to already work on some of the things that we might need against either Indonesia or Thailand," Reyes said.

The men's national team will be facing the winner of the Indonesia-Thailand game tomorrow in the knockout semifinal stage of the competition.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes discusses their win over Singapore. Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News.