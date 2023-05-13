Gilas Pilipinas plays their match against host nation Cambodia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 on May 11, 2023. Cambodia pulled off a 79-68 victory against the Philippines. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan

The Philippine Men's Basketball team gained a crucial win in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after crushing Singapore, 105-45, on Saturday at the Morodok Techo National Sports Center in Cambodia.

Gilas Pilipinas kept Singapore to only one made field goal in the opening quarter and never looked back.

The national team, coming off a disappointing loss against Cambodia, imposed their presence and scored 21 unanswered points until the 3:28 mark of the first quarter.

It was only when Chris Ross fouled Kelvin Hong Day Lim that Singapore notched its first two points, coming off two made free throws.

Zhi Cai Tng sank a three-pointer and looked to wake up his squad to start the second frame, but the Filipinos' firepower was just too much for Singapore.

Marcio Lassiter paced the Philippines with 16 points on four three-pointers, while CJ Perez put up 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Justin Brownlee, Jerom Lastimosa, and Michael Philips scored 12 points each, and Brandon Ganuellas was the sixth national who scored in double digits with 10 points.

This win assures Gilas of a top-two finish at the end of the group stage and is set to take on the winner of the Indonesia-Thailand game tomorrow as both teams look on to clinch the top seed of group B.

The loser of the aforementioned face-off will be facing Cambodia.

The knock-out semi-final games of both groups are scheduled on Monday, May 15.

