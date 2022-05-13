UP's Malick Diouf is UAAP Finals MVP

UP's Malick Diouf slams the ball during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- An ecstatic Malick Diouf expressed his gratitude to the University of the Philippines community after earning Finals MVP honors in UAAP Season 84.

Diouf was integral to the Fighting Maroons' triumph against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the three-game Finals series, averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, two assists, and one block per game.

In their 72-69 win in Game 3, he scored the slam dunk that knotted the count at 69 with 39.7 seconds left, then set the screen that freed JD Cagulangan for the game-winning three-pointer.

"Thank you, thank you everybody. I'm so happy. I don't have words to say right now," said Diouf, a transferee from Centro Escolar University.

"Thank you UP community, I love you," he closed, as the UP fans at the Mall of Asia Arena showered him with M-V-P chants after the game.

He had 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block in the deciding game, playing 40 minutes and 35 seconds.