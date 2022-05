Jones Inso competes in the men's taijijian event of wushu in the 30th Southeast Asian Games. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Jones Inso on Friday captured the silver medal in the wushu men's taijiquan tournament of the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Inso was a point away from securing the gold medal, scoring 9.70 points in the forms event, with the final performer Zhi Yan Tan of Malaysia taking things to the wire and scoring 9.71.

Inso also secured silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, when the Philippines hosted the event.