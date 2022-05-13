Boxing: Jimuel Pacquiao nabs 2nd victory in US

Jimuel Pacquiao registered a second victory in the US by outpointing Jonathan Barajas during their amateur fight on Friday (Manila time) at Fight Night Series that took place in Montebello, California.

Pacquiao hacked out a unanimous decision, getting a score of 30-29 from two judges and 29-28 from the other.



It’s on! @EmmanuelpacJr makes his way to the ring with an AC/DC classic playing and a loud pop from the audience. @ABSCBNNews @TFCNewsNow @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/h1811GQOmh — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) May 13, 2022

The son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been training at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym under Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio.

It was his second victory since beating Andres Rosales in his US debut.

Pacquiao wants to follow the footsteps of his father who rose to boxing superstardom as the world’s only 8-division boxing champion.