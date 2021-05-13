VisMin Super Cup: Mac Cardona, Fran Yu headline loaded Zamboanga squad

Letran point guard Fran Yu will be the floor general for Zamboanga in the Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. File photo



MANILA, Philippines -- Zamboanga City is pulling out all the stops for the Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The team features the core of the Go for Gold-San Juan Knights team that ruled the 2018-19 MPBL Lakan Cup, including former PBA star Mac Cardona, Larry Rodriguez, Jhonard Clarito, and Aaron Jeruta.

Joining the squad is Letran point guard Fran Yu, the Finals MVP of the Knights' run to the NCAA championship in 2019.

Letran athletic director and NCAA Season 96 president Fr. Vic Calvo has already transmitted Yu's special guest license application to the Games and Amusements Board last May 12. Pro basketball division head Dioscoro Bautista is reviewing the application as of publishing.

Big man Gabby Espinas and gunner Jaypee Belencion will also play as "imports" for Zamboanga City.

Zamboanguenos Jens Knuttel, Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as, Med Salim, and Kyle Neypes lead the homegrown talents of the team.

Completing the squad are Jonathan Parreno, Jayson Rebollos, Jeff Bernardo, Totoh Indahan, Jerome Ferrer, Wang Alvarez, and Niel Jumao-as.

Serving as head coach of the team is Ateneo de Zamboanga mentor Tony Pardo. He will be joined by assistant coaches Ronie Gallo and Ken Basiri; strength and conditioning coaches Glenn Archangel and Robelino Sardena; and staff member Raymond Mapanao and Jaytone Rakim.

The team is owned by Councilor Pinpin Pareja and Michael Dela Cruz.

The Mindanao leg of the tournament is set to tip-off on May 30 in a province set to be announced this week.

