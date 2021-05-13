NLEX's Jericho Cruz to play for Guam in FIBA Asia Cup

NLEX's Jericho Cruz will be playing for the national team.

For Guam, that is.

Cruz, a dual citizen, has received blessing from his PBA team to play for Guam in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifying games, according to PBA.ph.

The qualifiers will take place from June 16 to 20 at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles, Pampanga.

Cruz used to be part of the Philippine national team that played in the in the 2013 Naypyidaw Southeast Asian Games.

But since the SEA Games is not considered a FIBA event, he was allowed to suit up for another national team.

There are two other Filipinos who also represented foreign countries in international basketball. Ebrahim Enguio Lopez and Bader Malabes are both holding dual citizenship.

Lopez, who used to play for University of the East, played for the Indonesian national 5x5 and 3x3 teams while Malabes, formerly of De La Salle, represented Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: