PBA: 'Ayaw pa naming umuwi,' says NLEX's Jericho Cruz

NLEX's Jericho Cruz attacks the Rain or Shine defense in their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a slow start to their campaign in the PBA bubble, the NLEX Road Warriors appear to be heating up, with back-to-back wins over the top teams in the conference.

The Road Warriors gave league-leading TNT Tropang Giga their first loss of the All-Filipino Cup last week, hacking out a 109-98 win. On Wednesday, they took down another contender in Rain or Shine, pulling away for a 94-74 rout.

Leading the way for NLEX was Jericho Cruz, who scored 12 of his 17 points in a dominant fourth quarter for the Road Warriors. He showed off the whole arsenal, nailing three-pointers and even converting a layup off an alley-oop from rookie teammate Mike Ayonayon.

"Sa amin kasi, what coach said, we have nothing to lose eh," Cruz said of their mindset after winning their second straight game. "So we're just enjoying the game, we're just having fun."

That mentality was clear in their game against Rain or Shine, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Road Warriors celebrated every bucket and defensive stop. The energy rubbed off in their play, as JR Quinahan and Kiefer Ravena finished off what Cruz started with two big three-pointers in the final minutes.

NLEX now has a 3-5 win-loss record in the All-Filipino Cup, keeping them in contention for a spot in the quarterfinal.

"Ayaw pa namin umuwi," said Cruz. "I think we needed this game."

Although determined to make it to the playoffs, the Road Warriors are still maintaining the "nothing to lose" mindset that head coach Yeng Guiao has impressed on them.

Rather than be pressured to win their games in the bubble, Guiao told his team to treat the conference almost like a training camp.

"I really just took the pressure off the players," said Guiao. "Sabi ko ang gusto lang natin gawin dito, parang nasa training camp lang tayo, magpakundisyon tayo, and then let's just learn every day, every practice, every game."

"If we're doing it right, we'll win games. If we're doing it wrong, we go back to practice the next day and correct the mistakes," he added. "So ayun, parang na-relax na rin sila."

"So, it's working for us. It's a perspective, it's a mental approach that we took on, and it's working for us. I hope it's not too late."

NLEX has three games left in its schedule: San Miguel, Alaska, and TerraFirma.

"We're just gonna enjoy this game and learn from it. And siyempre, at the same time, kami as players, gusto namin manalo eh," said Cruz. "I know we have a lot left in our tank."