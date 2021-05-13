Garcia to look for another opponent if he doesn't get Pacquiao soon

It seems that former four-division champion Mikey Garcia is getting frustrated with the way the negotiations have been going for his proposed bout with boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia has been aiming for Pacquiao for almost two years now, and in recent months he thought he already locked the fight in.

"There's a lot of people regarding Manny Pacquiao. Everybody around him is a manager. Everybody around him is the one adviser you gotta talk to," Garcia said in his interview with World Boxing.

"And so sometimes I get one guy telling me this is a done deal, we're ready to go. And then someone else says, 'no, no, no, we need something else.'"

Garcia seemed quite ahead in the Pacquiao sweepstakes, especially after the Filipino's business manager posted a teaser promo photo of the fight.

But up to now, there have been no formalities yet regarding the signing of a fight contract.

Garcia said he had spoken directly with Audie Attar, Pacquiao's manager from Paradigm Sports Management.

"We've been close to getting something, but we just haven't been able to lock it in. We feel we're almost there, and then it just doesn't quite get there," Garcia said.

"The pandemic has been part of it. Initially, we thought it would be sometime in May. This was a few months back, like January, February. Now May is out, June is out because we're not there yet."

If things don't get threshed out soon, Garcia will be shopping for another opponent.

He plans to return to the ring in July, he said.

"I'm ready to move on and search for another fight, possibly to get a fight in July, August and maybe that could set me up for something bigger before the end of the year," said Garcia.

Related video: