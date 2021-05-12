Boxing: Eumir Marcial goes on tirade insisting gov’t allowance insufficient

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial again aired his sentiments regarding the lack of financial backing from the government for his training for the Tokyo Olympics.

While Marcial acknowledged he has been receiving his P43,000 monthly allowance, he cited it is not enough to cover his training expenses especially while he was still training in the US.

"Mga taong walang alam sa sports tahimik nalang kayo! Hindi niyo alam ang katotohanan. Since last year nong nasa United States ako hanggang ngayon dito sa Zamboanga City tingin niyo sapat ang 43,000 pesos monthly allowance para sa preparation para sa Olympics?" he said in a Facebook post.

"Do you think I can rely d'yan sa 43,000 pesos para sa plane tickets, accommodation, food, coaching staff, supplements, masseur, and etc? Lahat ng na mention d'yan provided by private sponsors and of course my own money.

"Kung ganyan ang supporta at mentality niyo wag kayong mag hangad ng gold sa Olympics!!! Ngayon ang tanong ko sa sarili ko at tanong ko din sa inyo mahihina ba kameng mga Pilipinong atleta kung bakit hanggang ngayon walang nakakakuha ng gold sa Olympics o sadyang may problema na ang pag supporta galing sa inyo?!"

Marcial reacted to the statements made by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission, which asserted they continued to provide financial backing to the heavy-handed Filipino middleweight.

PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez said in a Philippine Sportswriters Association forum that his office made sure that government provided Marcial's training allowance especially since he is an Olympian.

"Tuloy tuloy naman ang allowance niya, maski nga nag-pro na siya pinatuloy namin ang allowance niya, because we know very well he is going to play for the country sa Olympics. I believe he is also geting allowance from the Air Force. Nagreact lang ako roon, mali naman 'yun," Fernandez said.

Marcial trained in the US for several months to make headway in his campaign for an Olympic gold. As part of his preparations, he made his professional boxing debut to shake off ring rust.

While training in the US, he lost his brother and his father fell sick.

The 25-year-old then returned to the Philippines and headed straight to Zamboanga to spend time with his family before he makes his final preparations for Tokyo.

